ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,250 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSRXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 519,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

FSRXU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

