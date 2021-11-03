Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,353 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAL opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

