Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $62,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

