Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $333.16

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.16 and last traded at $328.40, with a volume of 656160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.91.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
