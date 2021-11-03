Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 12-Month High at $333.16

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $333.16 and last traded at $328.40, with a volume of 656160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total value of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

