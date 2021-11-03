UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Gartner worth $83,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $5,328,131. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $137.49 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

