683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

