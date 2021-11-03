683 Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Karooooo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KARO stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

