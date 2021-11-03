10,007 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,598,000 after purchasing an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.82. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

