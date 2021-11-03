iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 47,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.