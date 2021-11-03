McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.29 million.

TSE MUX traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. McEwen Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.15 and a 1 year high of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$610.72 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

