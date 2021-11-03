Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Veeco Instruments updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.27-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 18,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,701. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

