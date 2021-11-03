Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.240-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 52,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,252. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.