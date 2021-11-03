BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a payout ratio of 138.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.