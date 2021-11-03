BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $45,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

