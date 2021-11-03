BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:BBN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.