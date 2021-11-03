Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and $1.40 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,327,307 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

