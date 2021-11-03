1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 6.1% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $35.39 million and $51,306.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00112983 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,235,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.