Pinkcoin Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $14,586.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00317750 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004692 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,325,783 coins and its circulating supply is 432,065,347 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

