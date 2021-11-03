First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.64. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

