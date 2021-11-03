Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $67.76

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $6.67 on Friday, hitting $62.20. 102,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,846. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

