AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $71.00 price target on the stock. AerCap traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 32766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.68.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

