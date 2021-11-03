Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,331. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

