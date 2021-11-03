Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 173,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMKR remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,593. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

