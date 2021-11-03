Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,564. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $629,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.