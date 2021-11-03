Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Issues Earnings Results

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. 80,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,996. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

