Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 73,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hologic by 22.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 59.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,046,000 after buying an additional 556,243 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hologic by 371.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 669.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 92,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

