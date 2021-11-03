Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 22.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 248,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOV opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $146.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

