BSW Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

