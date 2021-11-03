Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Aviat Networks worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

