AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.64.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

