Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Harrow Health worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $301.71 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.90. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $443,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HROW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments.

