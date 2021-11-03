Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $23.46 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 202,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,227,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 469.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 50,129 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $11,804,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.