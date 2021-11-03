Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $21.80 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 331,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,729,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,619 shares of company stock worth $74,604,259. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.25.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.