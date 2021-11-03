Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.94. 145,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.