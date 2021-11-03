Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Boosted by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 73.4% of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $134,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

