Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 2.4% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cameco worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. 529,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

