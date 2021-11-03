Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADEVF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adevinta ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of ADEVF stock remained flat at $$16.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

