Morgan Stanley Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $66.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

NYSE AA traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

