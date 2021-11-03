262,623 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 262,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 16.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.