276,219 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 276,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 54.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

