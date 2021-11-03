Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is Northwood Liquid Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Northwood Liquid Management LP lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,971 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 5.2% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northwood Liquid Management LP owned about 0.11% of Ventas worth $23,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $5,430,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. 46,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

