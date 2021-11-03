Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 241,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,716. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.