Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Announces Earnings Results

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 30,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,221. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

CDOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

