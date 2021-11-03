PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) is North Run Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. PowerFleet accounts for 12.0% of North Run Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. North Run Capital LP owned 0.06% of PowerFleet worth $16,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PowerFleet by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 519,825 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 278,301 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,995. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $254.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

