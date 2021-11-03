NWK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 689 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.64. 69,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,775. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

