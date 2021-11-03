Oppenheimer Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $85.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.62.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $10.74 on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 866,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

