Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $140.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Exact Sciences traded as low as $85.88 and last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 28091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

