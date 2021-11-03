Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 65,990 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,496,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

