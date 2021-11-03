Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Continental Resources worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 280,987 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE CLR opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

