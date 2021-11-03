Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 276,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,649,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.