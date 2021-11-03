Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Saia worth $28,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1,380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $334.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.64 and a 52-week high of $341.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.87.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.